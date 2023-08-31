Police ask for public's assistance in search for missing Calgary man

Calgary police need your help to find a missing man.

David Piercy, 30, was last seen leaving his home in Saddle Ridge in the northeast on a bicycle on Aug. 12.

Police say nothing indicates foul play but there is concern for his well-being.

Piercy is 5'9" and 196 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a blue shirt and a black hoodie.

Contact police or Crime Stoppers if you see Piercy or have information regarding his whereabouts.