Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them

Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.

Colton Crowshoe was last seen alive by friends leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014.

His body was found just over two weeks later, on July 24, in a retention pond at 16th Avenue N.E. and Stoney Trail.

Investigators determined Crowshoe's death was a homicide, and believe that he was killed shortly after leaving the Abbeydale house party, and his body was dumped in the retention pond.

Although investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses and received a number of tips, no arrests have been made.

Police believe there are individuals who have still not come forward, including potential witnesses who were at the house party.

"For almost eight years, individuals in our community have stayed silent about Colton’s death,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.

"Through this time we have remained committed to seeking answers for Colton’s family, however we need the public’s help to put the final pieces together."

Anyone who was at the house party that night, or who has since learned information about Crowshoe's death is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.