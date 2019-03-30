CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police ask the public for tips on assault at Rundle LRT
Calgary police seek the public's help to learn more about what happened to a man who was found unconscious at the Rundle LRT early Friday.
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 2:21PM MDT
Police are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at an LRT station in northeast Calgary on Friday and hope the public can help out.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Rundle station at about 3:30 a.m. after a 36-year-old man was found unconscious.
The victim was taken to hospital in life threatening condition but has since been upgraded to critical, but stable, condition.
Two persons of interest were taken into custody by police for questioning but officials say those men have since been released.
Investigators say the man was assaulted sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. but still don’t know exactly what happened to him.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org