Police are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at an LRT station in northeast Calgary on Friday and hope the public can help out.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Rundle station at about 3:30 a.m. after a 36-year-old man was found unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital in life threatening condition but has since been upgraded to critical, but stable, condition.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody by police for questioning but officials say those men have since been released.

Investigators say the man was assaulted sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. but still don’t know exactly what happened to him.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org