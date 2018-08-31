CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police at scene of serious crash in city’s northwest
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on 16th Avenue N.W. on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:16AM MDT
Police are investigating a serious crash on 16th Avenue, near Canada Olympic Park.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue N.W., near Canada Olympic Drive at about 6:45 a.m.
A vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole.
One person was taken from the scene by ambulance.
More to come…
