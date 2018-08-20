The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance stills of a man believed responsible for a Canada Day eruption on a Calgary Transit shuttle bus in McKenzie Towne.

In the late evening hours of July 1, a man entered a shuttle bus in the McKenzie Towne bus terminal, at the intersection of 52 Street and McKenzie Town Link Southeast, and allegedly demanded that the bus driver begin driving.

Police say the driver refused due to the route schedule and the frustrated passenger began repeatedly pulling the ‘next stop’ cord. The driver activated an emergency button and requested assistance removing the man from the bus.

The passenger allegedly exited the bus and shattered the glass door with a kick. The damage to the shuttle bus is estimated at $3,000.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 178 cm (5’10”) tall

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black baseball cap and a Detroit Red Wings t-shirt that appears to have the name Bertuzzi on the back and the number 44.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.