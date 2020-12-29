CALGARY -- Two people found dead Tuesday morning inside a vehicle in northeast Calgary are believed to be victims of a shooting.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. at 9:20 a.m. for reports that a vehicle had been left running. Officers arrived and discovered the two people inside. Both were declared deceased.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, police said they believed the two people were victims of a targeted shooting.

"This was a violent and targeted incident that resulted in the death of two individuals," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a release. "While we are in the early stages of this investigation, this shooting has the hallmarks of organized crime. We are committed to keeping our community safe and asking anyone with information to contact police."

What appeared to be a single bullet hole could be seen on the passenger side window of the vehicle, a white VW Jetta.

Tuesday morning, police tape stretched across a scene that covered nearly a block. Forensics investigators arrived about 11:30 a.m. and homicide detectives could be seen going door-to-door in the neighbourhood.

"It is believed that the vehicle may have been parked on the street since (Monday) night," police said in a release.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Marlborough area, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Officers are currently canvassing the area for CCTV.

Autopsies are scheduled to be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

With files from CTV Calgary's Bill Macfarlane