A 57-year-old Airdrie man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a shooting outside a home in the community on the weekend.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the Canals neighbourhood on Canoe Close S.W. at around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

On arrival, officers found an injured man outside of a house. He was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

A man was arrested soon after the shooting. Michael Antony Roebuck of Airdrie is now charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed to CTV News that the victim is 57-year-old Daniel Macdonald.

Mounties have not shared a possible motive for the shooting but believe there was intent.

"As a result of the investigation, we believe that Mr. Roebuck planned the murder of the victim," said RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney.

A woman, who lives on the street where the man was gunned down, says she is grateful a neighbour stepped in to protect her children during the confusing moments following the shooting.

"He literally ran across the street, hovered over my children because they were about to see him shoot him again. He covered my children from seeing anything," said the woman, who is too shaken up from witnessing the incident to share her name.

She only knows the 20-year-old man by his first name, Dean, but wants him to be recognized for his quick and selfless thinking.

"Out of all this it just shows that there’s still humanity, good people out there and you can still trust your neighbour even if you don’t know them."

Roebuck is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 19, 2019.

Airdrie RCMP is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).