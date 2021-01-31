Advertisement
Police believe early Saturday morning shooting, stabbing related
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:49AM MST Last Updated Sunday, January 31, 2021 11:01AM MST
CALGARY -- Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that took place early Saturday morning.
The man who was shot was discovered at Olympic Plaza. A little while later, a second man showed up with stab wounds at Sheldon Chumir Centre.
Police say both incidents appear related, but the investigation continues.
The incident is not believed related to the Saturday night stabbing in northeast Calgary.
There was no other information available.
