Police believe man found dead in Upper Mount Royal was murdered in Forest Lawn

Homicide investigators say there's reason to believe a 29-year-old man found dead in an alleyway in an affluent neighbourhood in the summer had been murdered elsewhere.

The body of Shawn Garry McCormack was found by a dog-walker on the morning of July 3 in the alley in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. in the community of Upper Mount Royal.

Devon William Shedrick, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in late September in connection with McCormack's death.

Undated photo of Calgarian Devon Shedrick who has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shawn McCormack in Upper Mount Royal. (Facebook)

Detectives believe Shedrick received help. Surveillance footage and witness interviews have led the homicide unit to believe McCormack was murdered at a Forest Lawn home in the 2400 block of 36th Street S.E. and his body was later transported to Upper Mount Royal and dumped.

"While we have charged one individual, this investigation is far from over," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit. "We believe that additional people were involved in the homicide, which took place in Forest Lawn, as well as in aiding the suspects after the incident.

"We will not stop investigating and reviewing evidence until everyone who was involved is arrested and held accountable."

Investigators continue to seek tips from the public regarding a distinct comforter that was found with McCormack's body. The blanket had images of a dreamcatcher and two white birds on it.

Anyone with information regarding McCormack's death or the blanket is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.