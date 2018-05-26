Police are advising the public to stay away from a scene on 12 Street S.W. after reports that someone found what is believed to be an explosive device.

The Bomb Disposal Unit was called to the scene at just after 4:00 p.m. for reports of an explosive device.

The Mount Royal resident, who did not want to be named, told CTV that he was trying to dig out a stump when he found what he first thought was a rock, but turned out to possibly be a grenade.

Police evacuated a number of neighbouring homes and, about an hour later, crews were seen loading the device into their command vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident and the homeowner says he has no idea where the grenade could have come from.

Police are continuing to investigate.