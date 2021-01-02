CALGARY -- Police officers have mobilized in the southeast community of Copperfield Saturday because of an "active situation involving a firearm."

Officials said police have blocked off an area in the 200 block of Copperstone Garden S.E. for reports of someone with a gun.

All residents in the area are being told to shelter in place inside their homes until further notice.

This is a breaking news update and more details will be provided when they are available...