Advertisement
Police block off southeast Calgary community because of firearms incident
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 2:09PM MST Last Updated Saturday, January 2, 2021 2:11PM MST
Police officers are in the southeast community of Copperfield because of a situation involving a firearm. (File)
CALGARY -- Police officers have mobilized in the southeast community of Copperfield Saturday because of an "active situation involving a firearm."
Officials said police have blocked off an area in the 200 block of Copperstone Garden S.E. for reports of someone with a gun.
All residents in the area are being told to shelter in place inside their homes until further notice.
This is a breaking news update and more details will be provided when they are available...