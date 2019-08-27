Two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged bike chop shop being run out of the garage of a residence in Lethbridge.

As part of an investigation into bike thefts in the southern Alberta city, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of 21st Street N., which led to the recovery of numerous bikes and parts.

Police allege some of the bikes were in various stages of disassembly or modification.

A man arrested at the scene was also alleged to be in possession of meth.

Carl George Pohlmann, 58, is charged with theft under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

Jesse Aron Tabor, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of a recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.

Police say further charges could be laid.

Bikes that remained intact and able to be identified were returned to their rightful owners. Bikes that were not reported stolen or were unrecognizable and could not be returned remain with police.

“Police remind the public that in the event a bicycle is stolen, it is important to file a report,” Lethbridge police said in a release.

“Police recover a significant quantity of bikes, but if a bike hasn’t been reported and officers are unable to identify the owner, after being held for 30 days it will go to auction.”

Those who’ve had a bike stolen are encouraged to go to the Lethbridge police station and look through the compound located on the west side of the building.

Anyone who recognizes a bike is asked to go to the front counter to identify it.