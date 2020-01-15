Police called to northwest Calgary neighbourhood after shots fired
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:29PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:02PM MST
Police responded to a call of shots fired in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
CALGARY -- Calgary police responded to a calls that shots were fired in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
The incident took place around 7:50 p.m. when police were called to the 100 block of Berkley Way N.W. in the Beddington area.
They looked at two homes for signs of bullet holes.
There didn't appear to be injuries.
This is a developing story...