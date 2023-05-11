Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal

Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believe attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, police tweeted out a warning advising residents of the neighborhood to be on the lookout for the dog, which they described as being a medium-size black and white dog with a red collar that may have been dragging a leash.

🟢Update @ 3:00pm. 🟢

The dog has been located and safely apprehended.



Residents of Lower Mount Royal and Cliff Bungalow are asked to be on alert for a dangerous dog who is believed to have attacked at least two people. The dog is a medium size, black and white, with a red… pic.twitter.com/Mk7aGSgRNy — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 11, 2023

EMS confirmed two people were bitten by a dog, 40 minutes apart Thursday afternoon. One was in Lower Mount Royal, the other was in Killarney.

At 1:10 p.m., on the 2600 block of 36 St. S.W. one adult was taken to Rockyview Hospital in stable condition with a dog bite.

At 1:50 p.m., on the 600 block of Royal Avenue S.W., a woman was bitten by a dog. She was transported to Foothills hospital in stable condition.

Late Thursday afternoon, an EMS spokesperson confirmed that the two incidents were not related.