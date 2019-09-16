A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after two alleyway attacks that took place in Lethbridge over the weekend on the city’s north side.

Saturday night, between 9:45 and 10 p.m., police received two reports of a passenger in a red truck who used a baseball bat to twice strike a 37-year-old man before taking cash from his wallet in the alley along the 500 block of 13th Street North..

In the second, in the alley along the 600 block of 13 Street North, the passenger in the red truck yelled at someone else, then sprayed him in the face with pepper spray before fleeing.

In both incidents, the subject and victims were not known to each other.

After investigating, police were able to locate and arrest both the passenger and the driver of the truck without incident.

Michael Joseph K. Smith was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon and robbery.

Smith is still in custody, waiting on a Judicial Interim Release hearing.

The driver of the red truck was not charged.