CALGARY -- A Calgary man and woman are facing charges after a stolen Ford Explorer collided with a semi-trailer truck east of the city on Sunday.

The incident took place Sunday around 11:50 p.m. when the police service's HAWCS helicopter located a stolen vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner on 68th Avenue S.W.

Unmarked vehicles on the ground confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and the people inside were known offenders believed to have breached release conditions.

The vehicle was followed from the sky by HAWCS, where it was seen speeding and running a number of red lights, before heading east of the city. It made an illegal left turn at the corner of Range Road 275 and Highway 560, where it collided with an oncoming semi-trailer truck.

The truck driver escaped uninjured, while the suspects were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation determined the Explorer was stolen after a garage break-and-enter in the southwest through an unlocked door.

"The offenders in this case were both in breach of their release conditions and demonstrated no regard for the safety of other drivers on the road," said Sgt Garth Kowalyk of the CPS Specialized Offender Investigative Team. "These actions were extremely dangerous and put the safety of our citizens and officers at risk."

Christopher Dwight Leaming, 24, of Calgary faces one count of possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, breach of probation and driving without insurance. He also faces two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Kisha Rose Ann Chickeness, 23, of Calgary faces three counts of breaching release conditions. Chickeness was also charged with 21 outstanding warrants.

Chickeness is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10, while Leaming is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.