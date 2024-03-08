Police concerned about woman missing since Feb. 29

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a woman, who's been missing since late February.

Officials say Angel, 30, was last seen on Feb. 29 in downtown Calgary.

"Her family contacted police on Sunday, March 3, 2024, after not being able to get in touch with her," police said in a news release.

While it is not uncommon for Angel to not contact her family for extended periods of time, police say they are concerned about her welfare.

Angel is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall, 54.4 kilograms (120 pounds), with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Angel is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips