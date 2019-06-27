Alberta RCMP have called off a lock down at a Sylvan Lake school after officers found there was no credible threat to the safety of staff and students in the building.

Authorities announced Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresa were both locked down because an anonymous phone call about a threat was made earlier in the day.

School officials say the threat indicated that an individual was planning to bring a firearm to school.

The RCMP were alerted about the situation and the building was completely checked over and nothing was found.

"There was no incident at either school and police will continue to investigate the source of the call. RCMP commended both schools for their response and cooperation. We thank parents for their response and staying clear of the building," reads a statement on Ecole Mother Teresa's website.

According to Fox Run School's online calendar, Thursday was the last day of classes for students and they were supposed to be dismissed at noon.