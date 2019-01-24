Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man on Tuesday and police continue to hold a scene in the southwest that is related to the investigation.

Jordan Moore, 34, was found suffering from serious injuries in an alley in the Hillhurst area on Tuesday morning and later died in hospital.

His brother said in a Facebook post that Moore was out walking and intervened in an altercation and was shot.

Two suspects were arrested in the Westhills area in connection to Moore’s death at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said that a number of warrants were being executed across the city in connection to the investigation including an area near Richmond Road and Westhills Way S.W.

A section of a wooded area is cordoned off and a blue tent has been set up along the perimeter.

Chiara Bertolin lives in a nearby apartment building and says officers were posted in the hallway outside her neighbour’s door.

“It’s pretty terrifying, you’re first concern is for the safety of your neighbours and your friends and the community in general but the officer’s presence does help a little bit. It’s unsettling when we don’t really know what’s going on, they’ve been very quiet but it’s nice to know that they’re there,” she said. “There’s strange comings and goings in the middle of the night, never the same person going into the unit. We’ve had our own suspicions about the activities of the people inside there but it’s never been anything too disturbing so this is definitely a shock.”

Police are expected to release more information on the investigation on Thursday.