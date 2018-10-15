Calgary police say the person stabbed and found on a downtown sidewalk Monday afternoon is now listed in stable condition in hospital.

They received a 9-1-1 call just after 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and blocked off the area around 9 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast while they investigated.

The individual to hospital originally in serious condition but police say the victim’s condition has improved.

There have been no arrests and police continue to investigate.