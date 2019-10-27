CALGARY – Police reopened an intersection in northeast Calgary because of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian but the victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

The crash took place on Sunday morning in the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident, EB 16 Ave and Edmonton Tr NE, blocking the EB lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/iYVraRXwOD — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 27, 2019

EMS tells CTV News a woman, listed in life threatening condition, was taken to Foothills Hospital.

Calgary police also confirmed a pedestrian was hurt in the crash.

The Traffic Unit was called to the scene and say the pedestrian was using a walker and was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The closure was cleared at about 12:45 p.m.

There is no word on any charges against the driver.