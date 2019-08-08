Police continue to seek suspect in theft of '61 Impala after recovery of car
Sean Russell Jansen is wanted in connection with the theft of a 1961 Impala from a Strathmore storage facility (RCMP)
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 3:56PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:27PM MDT
The Strathmore RCMP and Calgary Police Service auto theft team have identified the suspect in the July theft of a 1961 Impala bubbletop in Strathmore and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The classic car was reported stolen from a storage facility in Strathmore on the afternoon of July 4 and recovered six days later in Calgary by members of the Calgary Police Service.
The owner of the car told CTV that the theft occurred in the hours following a test drive as the car was for sale.
A suspect was identified and, on July 30, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Sean Russell Jansen of no fixed address on a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Jansen remains on the lam and police are requesting information from the public regarding his whereabouts.
The wanted man is described as:
- Weighing roughly 115 kg (250 lbs)
- Approximately 188 cm (6'2") tall
- Having brown hair and blue eyes
Anyone who encounters Jansen is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-6549, the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Police recommend verifying a potential buyer's name, photographing their driver's licence and taking note of the licence plate of the vehicle they arrived in before allowing anyone to test drive your vehicle.