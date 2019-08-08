The Strathmore RCMP and Calgary Police Service auto theft team have identified the suspect in the July theft of a 1961 Impala bubbletop in Strathmore and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The classic car was reported stolen from a storage facility in Strathmore on the afternoon of July 4 and recovered six days later in Calgary by members of the Calgary Police Service.

The owner of the car told CTV that the theft occurred in the hours following a test drive as the car was for sale.

A suspect was identified and, on July 30, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Sean Russell Jansen of no fixed address on a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Jansen remains on the lam and police are requesting information from the public regarding his whereabouts.

The wanted man is described as:

Weighing roughly 115 kg (250 lbs)

Approximately 188 cm (6'2") tall

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone who encounters Jansen is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-6549, the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Police recommend verifying a potential buyer's name, photographing their driver's licence and taking note of the licence plate of the vehicle they arrived in before allowing anyone to test drive your vehicle.