Police continue work to identify man found dead in the Bow River

Calgary police have released another sketch of a man whose body was found in the Bow River last year.

Police say a man's body was found in the water just south of the Calf Robe Bridge on June 12, 2022.

His death is not suspicious in nature.

A composite sketch of the victim was released a month after he was found and police hope this new illustration will help provide more information about the case.

The deceased is described as:

Being between 30 and 50 years old;

Approximately 193 centimetres (6'4") tall;

Weighing approximately 111 kilograms (245 pounds);

Having a light skin tone; and

Being bald or having a shaved head.

Investigators believe the man was homeless.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips