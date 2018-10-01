The Calgary Police Service apologized on Monday for how it handled and addressed allegations in the Jason Arkinstall case and says it is working to improve its policies and procedures.

In 2008, two members of the service, Les Kaminski and Brant Derrick, were charged after video of an arrest showed Arkinstall being hit and thrown into the back of a police van.

Arkinstall was charged after he allegedly threatened to kill one of the officers during the arrest but he was acquitted after the trial judge found that the evidence and testimony from Kaminski and Derrick was ‘not credible or reliable’.

The charges against Kaminski were withdrawn and Derrick was found not guilty of assault.

An inquiry was conducted and on Monday the Law Enforcement Review Board released its findings.

The report found that the there was no evidence of a ‘deliberate attempt to avoid, impede, frustrate or interfere with the disciplinary process’ but that the Calgary Police Service failed to investigate and address the allegations properly when they were brought forward in 2011.

“We police by consent and that consent is from public trust. The public expect that we follow due process, not that we look at ends justify the means, it’s that we’re actually following the process in a way that justice is not only done, it’s seen to be done and in this case here, there were a lot of questions around that that would cause the public to have some questions, rightfully so, and we should be above that,” said CPS Deputy Chief Ray Robitaille.

The Calgary Police Service says the way it handled the case was a ‘failure of the Service as a whole’ and that is ‘fell short’ of the public’s expectations.

The board made a number of recommendations in its reports and police officials say they have already taken steps to improve the services' policies and procedures.