Police say they have neutralized a suspicious package in northeast Calgary that prompted the evacuation of a strip mall and the disruption of services at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Officials say they first began the investigation of the incident at just after 11:00 a.m.

We are dealing with a report of a suspicious package in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E. A number of roads may be closed in the vicinity and the public is being asked to avoid the area. #YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 18, 2018

In addition to the strip mall, staff at the Peter Lougheed Centre moved patients away from the windows on the north side of the building and moved patients and staff out of the north end of the east tower of the building.

Alberta Health Services staff say that all patients at the hospital are safe and are continuing to receive care and all outpatient services and clinics with appointments scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

All outpatient services and clinics at the Peter Lougheed scheduled for today are postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) October 18, 2018

The CPS Tactical Unit responded to the scene and ended up detonating the suspicious package.

Our Tactical Unit officers have rendered the suspicious package in the 3500blk of 32 Ave N.E safe. We will be reopening roads & allowing people to return to their businesses shortly.

If you were in the area & heard a loud bang, that was us removing the package. #YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 18, 2018

Officers told CTV Calgary at the scene that the object discovered in the area was a geocaching item and was not dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org