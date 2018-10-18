Police say they have neutralized a suspicious package in northeast Calgary that prompted the evacuation of a strip mall and the disruption of services at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Officials say they first began the investigation of the incident at just after 11:00 a.m.

In addition to the strip mall, staff at the Peter Lougheed Centre moved patients away from the windows on the north side of the building and moved patients and staff out of the north end of the east tower of the building.

Alberta Health Services staff say that all patients at the hospital are safe and are continuing to receive care and all outpatient services and clinics with appointments scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The CPS Tactical Unit responded to the scene and ended up detonating the suspicious package.

Officers told CTV Calgary at the scene that the object discovered in the area was a geocaching item and was not dangerous.

