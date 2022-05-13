Police discover man unconscious in vehicle after being shot

Police discovered a man who appeared to be shot twice early Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. near Fire Station No. 8, at 1720 45th Street S.W., where a police officer discovered the man unconscious in a vehicle.

It wasn't clear where the man was when he was shot.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.