An RCMP police dog is being credited with the capture of two alleged car thieves in Banff after police discovered a stolen truck containing numerous stolen items.

Early Tuesday morning, a member of the Banff RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign on Bear Street. The driver ignored the officer and departed the town site.

The truck was later found concealed in some trees at Lake Minnewanka and two suspects were found hiding in the trail system by a police dog team.

Officials say the truck, believed stolen from Calgary, contained tools, jewelry, identity documents, firearms and ammunition.

Athena Krause, 34, of Calgary, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Airdrie and Calgary for drug and theft charges.

She also faces 14 new offences, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of break-in instruments

Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Jonathan Bartram, 37, of Calgary, was charged with 23 offences, including:

Flight from a peace officer

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of break-in instruments

Eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Three counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Bartram and Krause are still in custody and are expected to appear in court next week.