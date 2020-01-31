CALGARY -- Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service are investigating after a body was located near a home in the Levern area Friday afternoon.

Officials say the remains were discovered near a home at about 3 p.m.

Police tell CTV News the decomposition of the body is fairly advanced and they have not been able to identify the victim yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).