Charges are pending against two people following a Thursday afternoon police investigation into reports of an armed man in the Beltline.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers responded to a location near the intersection of 2nd Street and 15th Avenue Southwest after calls to 911 indicated a man armed with a gun had been seen in the neighbourhood.

Officers located a man armed with a bean bag gun firing the device at a fence. CPS members approached the suspect and an unconfirmed number of plastic bullets were shot at the man prior to his arrest. The man was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Further investigation led police to a nearby apartment building where another three people were arrested.

Charges are pending against the man who had been shot with plastic bullets as well as one person who had been arrested at the apartment building.

The bean bag gun was the only suspect weapon located during the police investigation.