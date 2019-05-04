Hundreds of families braved the cold weather on Saturday to participate in an information session aimed at helping Calgarians be better prepared in case things go wrong in the city.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson says the annual Disaster Alley event is aimed at helping people learn about what to do in case of an emergency.

“[It’s about] how to be more prepared, how Calgarians can build their resilience up. Not only their family and their business, but their home. It’s a great opportunity.”

Sampson says the most important thing to have in your home in case of an emergency is a good 72-hour emergency kit.

“If you look at folks post-Slave Lake and Fort Mac, and even day-to-day fires in the city, often we encounter people who have been pulled out of their homes very, very quickly and they have nothing with them.”

Sampson does realize that preparedness costs money and since that’s often a barrier for most people, that’s why so many Calgarians are unprepared.

“You can make a cheaper kit by going to one of the dollar stores. You can actually put together a reasonable kit. You can also go with plans where every time you go shopping, you might buy five percent more than you would normally, put some of it aside and once you get that supply built up, you can sort of recycle it.”

Carolyn Bouwsema and her daughter Alyssa attended the event at McMahon Stadium because they wanted to learn about how to be better prepared.

“I think it’s important for young people to know who the safe people are to go to and they recognize that police aren’t scary and firefighters are there to save you.”

When it comes to the City of Calgary, Sampson says everyone who lives here has, in some way, been touched by an emergency event.

“We’ve had the flooding, we’ve had the underground fire that left 17 blocks of downtown Calgary closed. We’ve had a litany of events.”

According to officials, an emergency kit should include food and water, equipment like can openers, pens and paper and whistles and flares, toiletries, infant needs and pet items and personal documents and emergency contacts. You can access a full checklist on the city’s website HERE.

(With files from Brenna Rose)