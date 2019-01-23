Calgary police officers are looking for evidence in a wooded area near an apartment complex in Signal Hill and say the investigation is tied to a murder case.

Officials blocked off the scene, at Richmond Road and West Hills Way S.W., on Tuesday evening.

Police haven’t said anything about what exactly they’re looking for, but have confirmed to CTV that it is related to the investigation into the death of a man in Hillhurst.

In that case, investigators were called to an alley behind the 100 block of 15 Street N.W. early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, but he later died. He hasn’t been identified.

Police assured the public there is no risk to their safety.

Residents who witnessed the large police presence on Tuesday evening were shocked to see how many officers had been called in.

“My mom had seen a couple police cars up on the hill. They were slowly coming out with their flashlights, going into the woods. It looked suspicious, so we stayed around to check it out,” said area resident Jeneva Hernandez. “Slowly, more and more polices were around.”

The scene is expected to stay blocked off for some time and police activity is expected to increase once the sun comes out.