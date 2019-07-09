The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to apprehend a man in connection with two Tuesday morning robberies.

According to police, a man brandishing a shotgun entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Erin Woods Drive Southeast at approximately 10 a.m. The suspect demanded money from an employee and, after the server complied, he fled with the cash.

Investigators believe the man was also responsible for a similar Tuesday morning robbery at a gas station in the 300 block of Cranston Road S.E.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Calvin O'Brien of Calgary and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

O'Brien is described as:

Approximately 173 cm (5'8") tall

Having a medium build

Having black hair and hazel eyes

Charges are pending against O'Brien including:

Robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm

Possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purposes

Carrying a concealed weapon

Pointing a firearm

Breaching a recognizance (three counts)

Anyone with information regarding O'Brien's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.