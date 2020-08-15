CALGARY -- The search is on for 36-year-old Basil Sweezey — a suspect with a prosthetic leg — following a Saturday morning assault at a northwest CTrain station that left an elderly man with severe head injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the Sunnyside LRT station at around 9 a.m. following reports of an attack.

According to police, a senior was attacked and knocked to the concrete platform. The victim suffered severe injuries to his head.

EMS officials confirm an 80-year-old man was transported by ambulance from the station to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The assailant fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation into the assault.

On Saturday afternoon, police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Basil Sweezey.

Sweezey is described as:

Indigenous

Having a prosthetic leg below his left knee

Having short hair

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a red T-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding Sweezey's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.