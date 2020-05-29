LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a small fire that was set near a business earlier this week.

Investigators say emergency crews were called to a fire that was reported inside a waste bin in an alleyway on May 25 at about 9:48 p.m.

Firefighters put out the blaze, which resulted in about $1,000 in damage.

Two days later, fire officials contacted police for help in the investigation, which resulted in video footage being obtained that shows an unknown male spotted near the area where the fire occurred about 30 minutes before it started.

Police would like anyone who has information about the individual to contact them at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lethbridge police say there have been a number of suspicious fires in garbage containers and ask the public to watch for any suspicious activity and report it immediately to them.