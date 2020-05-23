MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. -- Police are investigating after a woman has died as a result of a crash in Medicine Hat Saturday.

Medicine Hat Police Service (MHPS) says officers were called to the scene, in the 1200 block of McKenzie Crescent N.W. earlier in the day.

An 83-year-old woman has died as a result. It's not known if she was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

There are also no details on whether or not any other vehicles were involved.

Police shared their condolences to the victim's family members.

"All traffic fatalities are tragic for those involved, from first responders to witnesses and most of all to the driver and victim’s family. The MHPS extends condolences to the friends and family of the deceased woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," the service writes in a release.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.