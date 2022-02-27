Police incident leads to arrest in west Lethbridge

Lethbridge police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say police were called to the scene, along the 200 block of Columbia Boulevard West, for an unknown incident.

Residents were asked to avoid the area until police cleared the scene.

At approximately 3 p.m., police said they took a man into custody under the Mental Health Act.

No charges are expected to be laid.

"Police thank the public for their patience and cooperation in avoiding the area while officers were on scene," officials said in a release.

No further details are expected to be released.