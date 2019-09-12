Students attending École Secondaire Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks will see an increased police presence after RCMP were notified about a potential threat against the facility on Tuesday.

The Foothills School Division posted a notice online and on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning to let students and parents know about the threat.

"Students will see an increased police presence at school today and may come home speaking of rumours and misinformation. We understand situations such as these are concerning to parents, students, and the greater community. We want you to be aware that the administration of Foothills School Division and École Secondaire Foothills Composite High School are exercising extreme diligence and an abundance of caution in ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff," reads the message.

According to the post, officials at the school were informed by RCMP at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about a potential threat that transpired from student conversations that were overheard at the school.

The Foothills School Division says police 'identified and interviewed students involved and determined that there was no plan' and that the risk was low and the school is safe.