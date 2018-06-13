Two people are facing charges after they attempted to evade police near Crossfield following a carjacking in the Calgary area.

Calgary police contacted Airdrie RCMP at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle they were tracking by helicopter as it travelled down Highway 2.

Police say the Dodge Caravan was reportedly carjacked at knifepoint in Calgary and that it increased its speed as it headed northbound on the highway after officers tried to stop it.

RCMP and CPS followed the vehicle and a spike belt was used on Township Road 285 to try and stop the vehicle as it headed towards Crossfield.

The device slowed the vehicle down and officers took a man and woman into custody without incident.

Police say a large knife was found during a search of the vehicle.

A 35-year-old man is facing a number of charges including; robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine.

A woman is also facing charges in the incident.