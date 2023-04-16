Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.

At around 7:10 p.m., police were called to a medical collapse in the 100 block of Spruce Place S.W. in the community of Spruce Cliff.

Upon arrival, one person was declared dead. As emergency crews assessed the situation, a second person was discovered dead.

The homicide unit is on scene.

The incident took place in a public area and may have been upsetting to people who witnessed it. The Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) is a free service offered to victims of crime or tragedy. Contact VAST at 403-428-8398.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say there is no risk to the public.