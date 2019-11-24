Police investigate 2 northwest Calgary home invasions
Calgary police say they believe the incidents were targeted attacks.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 8:21AM MST
CALGARY — Calgary police are investigating two home invasions Saturday night in northwest Calgary.
The first happened at around 8:30 p.m. in Country Hills where police say four males forced their way into a residence.
An hour later, a second home invasion happened in Silver Springs where again, four men forced their way into a residence.
Weapons were seen in both cases.
Police are investigating both incidents but can't say whether the two are connected. However, they do believe the attacks were targeted.