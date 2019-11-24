

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY — Calgary police are investigating two home invasions Saturday night in northwest Calgary.

The first happened at around 8:30 p.m. in Country Hills where police say four males forced their way into a residence.

An hour later, a second home invasion happened in Silver Springs where again, four men forced their way into a residence.

Weapons were seen in both cases.

Police are investigating both incidents but can't say whether the two are connected. However, they do believe the attacks were targeted.