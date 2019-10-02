CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP are asking the public to stay away from a community in the southwest section of that community after a body was found in the community.

Mounties issued the advisory at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday about an incident in the Windford area.

Alberta EMS confirms they responded to the scene in the 100 block of Windford Street S.W.

An adult was found dead in the area, but there is no information on gender or age.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time, but the area has been blocked off for the investigation.

#AirdrieRCMP are currently investigating an incident that occurred in the #Windford area of #Airdrie. There is no threat to the public, but the location has been closed off. Please avoid the Windford area to allow the investigation to take place. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) October 2, 2019

Members of the public are told to avoid the neighbourhood until further notice.

There is no other information about what happened to the victim, but police are expected to release more details when they become available.

Anyone with information about the unfolding situation is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).