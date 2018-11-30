Two people were sent to hospital after the vehicle they were in was involved in a crash with a suspected stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a crash near 68 Street and 12 Avenue N.E. at about 2:20 a.m.

Police say a stolen truck was travelling at a high speed and collided with another vehicle, sending it through the fence.

Two people were in the truck and fled the scene but were tracked down by a K-9 unit.

The car that hit the fence sustained significant damage and one of the two occupants had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters.

Both were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There is no word yet on charges and police are investigating.