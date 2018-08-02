Authorities say they are taking an incident where a trio of dogs were spotted on the back of a flatbed truck while the driver was traveling at highway speed on Deerfoot Trail.

The animals were spotted by a driver who says he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Rick Cuzzetto was driving home after work with his wife at around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday when a large truck passed him going south near the Calf Robe Bridge.

He says that the dogs were all huddled in the back of the truck and one appeared to be in distress.

His wife took note of the licence plate and reported it to police.

For now, the Calgary Humane Society says that it has no comment on the investigation because it is still very early in the process but it says that several agencies are aware of the situation.

Cuzzetto says that he just wants everyone to know that that conduct is abhorrent. "I just want the public to know that's not acceptable. I'm not personally a dog person, I don't own a dog, but I have empathy. That's not the way to treat animals."

This isn't the first time that a dog has been seen riding on the back of flatbed trailer.

A Rocky View County man was charged last October when photos of his dog, tethered to the back of his trailer while he drove on Stoney Trail, went viral. He was fined $1,500.

(With files from Kathy Le)