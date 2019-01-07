Calgary police are investigating after a shot was fired at a home in the city’s northwest on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Bowness Road N.W. at about 9:30 p.m. after a bullet was found in the living room of the home.

Two adults and two children were home at the time, but no one was injured in the incident.

Caitlyn Smith lives at the home and says they were just getting ready to go to bed when the incident happened.

“My husband and daughter were in the living room and I was in the spare room and heard some cracking noises. At first I thought maybe the glass had broken in the living room, because it’s a big patio door, but when we took a good look around, there was a bullet, like an entry hole, above the piano and it obviously bounced around the living room, there’s another mark above another part of the living room, and then it landed on the floor, so it was insane,” she said.

Smith says it was a bizarre ending to the holiday break and she assumes it was a random incident.

“It was, shook us up for sure,” said Smith. “It was pretty disturbing.”

Alechia Jardine lives in the area and says it’s a little nerve-racking to learn shots were fired near her home.

“I noticed there was a larger police presence so a police officer came to our house and I guess at 9:32 a gunshot went off. They came and checked our video camera, because we have a nest camera, and we did find evidence and we did hear the gunshot on our video,” she said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and they are investigating.