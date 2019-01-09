Calgary police are investigating a serious crash in the community of Mount Pleasant that sent one person to hospital on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 26 Avenue and 5 Street N.W. just before 7:00 a.m.

EMS officials say an adult female was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially, life threatening condition.

“It appears that a Ford F-150 was travelling southbound on 5 Street northwest, turning onto 26 Avenue, and then in the course of doing so struck a pedestrian who we believe was walking southbound as well. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and is currently in the Foothills Hospital. At the moment we’re not aware of any witnesses that may have seen the collision so we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision this morning to come forward as soon as possible,” said Sgt Colin Foster, CPS Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Police say speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and that the driver remained at the scene.

“The driver stuck around. The vehicle is still here as you can see and we’re still in the initial stages of the investigation but we’re still gathering everything that we have from the scene,” said Foster.

Police believe the woman was walking her dog at the time and say the dog has been returned to the family.

Investigators will be looking at whether lighting in the area played a role in the crash.

“That is something that we will be looking at. When we turned up we did notice that the roads were quite dark. We have taken light metre readings and we’ll assess that with the city guidelines to see whether or not the lighting is within the parameters for the roadway.”

Some roads in the area have been closed to traffic to give police room to investigate.