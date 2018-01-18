CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after shots fired at home in city’s southeast
Police were called to a home on 44 Avenue S.E. on January 18, 2018 for a weapons complaint.
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 7:00AM MST
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the Forest Lawn area on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 800 block of 44 Street S.E. at about 4:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police say someone kicked in the door of a basement apartment during the incident.
No one was injured and police are investigating.
More to come…