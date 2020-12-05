Advertisement
Police investigate after southeast Calgary home struck by gunfire
Published Saturday, December 5, 2020 9:09AM MST
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting occurred in a southeast neighbourhood early Saturday. (File)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to the scene of a suspected shooting early Saturday morning.
Officials responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Pensville Road S.E. at about 12:39 a.m.
When they arrived, they found three bullet holes in the home, but no one was injured.
CPS believe the incident was a targeted attack.
There are no details on any suspects at this time, but police are still investigating.