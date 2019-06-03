

CTV News Calgary





Police say a teenage girl was in a marked crosswalk on 50th Avenue S.W. on Monday morning when she was hit by the driver of a truck who apparently didn't see her.

Traffic was redirected on 50th Ave., between 21st Street and 22nd Street S.W., for several hours while police investigated.

Police say the victim is believed to be about 16-years-old and was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

EMS officials say the girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and the roadway was reopened to traffic just after noon.