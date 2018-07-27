CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after truck plows into southeast property
The truck ended up on top of a van at a home along Radcliffe Dr. S.E.
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 7:32AM MDT
A man was taken into custody on Thursday evening after a truck ended up in the front yard of a home in the community of Radisson Heights-Albert Park.
Police say a pickup truck plowed into a walkway on Radcliffe Drive S.E, near 28 Street, and narrowly missed hitting a home.
The truck came to rest on top of a minivan that was parked in the driveway and a man was taken into custody from the scene.
Another person fled the scene on foot and police believe the same vehicle was involved in a number of hit and runs on Memorial Drive earlier in the day.
No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.