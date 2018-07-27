A man was taken into custody on Thursday evening after a truck ended up in the front yard of a home in the community of Radisson Heights-Albert Park.

Police say a pickup truck plowed into a walkway on Radcliffe Drive S.E, near 28 Street, and narrowly missed hitting a home.

The truck came to rest on top of a minivan that was parked in the driveway and a man was taken into custody from the scene.

Another person fled the scene on foot and police believe the same vehicle was involved in a number of hit and runs on Memorial Drive earlier in the day.

No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.