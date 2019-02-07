CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after two transport trucks collide on Trans-Canada Highway
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:51AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 7:52AM MST
The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary were closed for several hours after two semi-tractor trailer units collided on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes, near Sibbald Creek Trail, at about 2:30 a.m. and traffic was backed up on the highway.
EMS say a man in his 50s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition.
One of the trucks was tipped onto its side and spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
The westbound lanes are open and police have now opened one eastbound lane.
Motorists can expect significant delays if travelling in the area.
Update: EB Hwy1 at Hwy68 (Sibbald Creek Trail), E of Scott Lake Hill, a single lane has been reopened. Expect major delays through the area. (7:33am) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 7, 2019