The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary were closed for several hours after two semi-tractor trailer units collided on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes, near Sibbald Creek Trail, at about 2:30 a.m. and traffic was backed up on the highway.

EMS say a man in his 50s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition.

One of the trucks was tipped onto its side and spilled its cargo onto the roadway.

The westbound lanes are open and police have now opened one eastbound lane.

Motorists can expect significant delays if travelling in the area.